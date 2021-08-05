POLL | Do you agree with the EFF's march in Phoenix?

There are mixed responses to the EFF march in Phoenix, north of Durban, against the perpetrators of violence and killing of 36 community members at the height of the recent unrest.

Party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said on Thursday the party will “decisively” deal with racism in the area, a view echoed by EFF's national communications manager, Sixo Gcilishe.

“We will never let them erase our people the way they intend to. The people killed by racist Indians in Phoenix matter,” Gcilishe wrote.

TimesLIVE reported the march was initially branded as a demonstration against “racist Indians”, but the EFF later retracted the statement after its leadership in KwaZulu-Natal was locked in meetings with church leaders who wanted the party to spread a message of peace and unity, not further fuel racism tensions and violence.

An amended poster written “EFF eThekwini region solidarity march to Phoenix” later made the rounds online.