Ramaphosa cleans house as he makes radical security cluster changes

“We are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility of the state security agency under the presidency.

“This is also done to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the president to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” said Ramaphosa.

The president's hand was seemingly forced into the cabinet changes after ministers in the security cluster publicly pointed fingers at each other over the failed insurrection that led to the deaths of more than 300 people and damaged infrastructure worth billions of rand in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The president labelled the mayhem as an insurrection, while Mapisa-Nqakula publicly contradicted him. Dlodlo and police minister Bheki Cele also publicly clashed over an intelligence report related to the looting and riots.

Ramaphosa sacked minister Mapisa-Nqakula from the defence portfolio, saying she would be deployed to a new position, which has not been announced. She has been replaced by National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.