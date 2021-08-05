Politics

WATCH LIVE | Who will make the cut as President Cyril Ramaphosa makes changes to his cabinet?

05 August 2021 - 20:15 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday night announcing changes to his cabinet. 

It remains to be seen who will survive tonight's cabinet reshuffle as quite a number of ministers, primarily in the security cluster, seem to have lost the confidence of most South Africans after the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The presidency said Ramaphosa, who was meeting members of the ANC and alliance partner leaders on Thursday evening, would be announcing “changes to the national executive”.

