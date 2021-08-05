Politics

Zuma threatens to spill the beans on 'prominent foundations' in arms deal trial

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
05 August 2021 - 13:44
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: LULAMA ZENZILE

Former president Jacob Zuma, through his legal team, is threatening to implicate “prominent organisations and foundations” in his upcoming arms deal corruption trial.

According to the JG Zuma Foundation, its patron's lawyers have written to the unnamed foundations “who benefited from the arms deal” to lay bare details pertaining to how they benefited.

The legal team of [former] president Zuma has dispatched letters to prominent organisations and foundations who benefited from the arms deal to provide pertinent details of the relevant transactions,” said the foundation in a brief statement.

“These details will be tabled in the trial in PMB [Pietermaritzburg], to set the record straight at the right time.”

Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refused to reveal which organisations and foundations were targeted.

Zuma's long-awaited trial starts next Tuesday, with his legal team expected to continue arguing for the removal of prosecutor Billy Downer from the case.

In his last appearance in May, Zuma told supporters he had nothing to do with the arms deal.

Zuma is no stranger to threatening to spill the beans when he is cornered. 

Since his legal woes started in the mid-2000s, he has publicly threatened to expose those he viewed as his enemies.

It remains to be seen which foundations he is threatening to expose for allegedly benefiting from the arms deal.

TimesLIVE

