Politics

Jacob Zuma moved to outside hospital for 'routine observation', says prison authority

06 August 2021 - 07:59 By TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Rogan Ward

The department of correctional services said on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

Zuma, who was sentenced last month to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has been medically supervised by staff from the SA Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

“A routine observation prompted that Mr Zuma be taken for in-hospitalisation,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

TimesLIVE

