PODCAST | A rogue former minister and an absent deputy president

Topping our conversation this week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly is the fate of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

You’ll remember that despite allegations of impropriety having come thick and fast against him, he hung on to his position as if his life depended on it — only to resign on Thursday just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

What then, we ask, are the dictates of public accountability in SA and why didn't the presidency act earlier against Mkhize?

Of course, we also address the other hot political topic of the week: the prolonged absences of Deputy President David Mabuza.



* This episode was recorded a few hours before former Mkhize resigned.

