Politics

Poll results: How accurately did you predict the cabinet reshuffle?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 August 2021 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa made several changes to his cabinet on Thursday evening. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made several changes to his cabinet on Thursday evening. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several major changes to his cabinet on Thursday in an effort, he said, to improve the capacity of government to deal with the challenges the country faces.

Ramaphosa said the government was trying to juggle accelerating the Covid-19 vaccination programme, bringing peace and stability in the wake of recent violent unrest, providing relief to the vulnerable and rebuilding the economy.

There were vacancies in the cabinet after minister Jackson Mthembu's death earlier this year, Zweli Mkhize's resignation and Tito Mboweni's request to step down.

Ramaphosa appointed new ministers of health, finance, defence and military veterans, the presidency, communications and digital technologies, and human settlements, among others.

TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers who they thought might get the chop in a cabinet reshuffle, with Zweli Mkhize topping the list.

Ayanda Dlodlo, who headed state security and was criticised alongside police minister Bheki Cele for their response to the recent unrest, was the second most popular choice to get the cut. She was instead redeployed by Ramaphosa to public service and administration.

Cele, who was the third most voted for minister, remained in his post.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who headed defence and military veterans and made headlines recently for “contradicting” the president on the unrest, was the fourth most popular vote. She was “deployed to a new position” that was not named or elaborated on.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was next most likely to get the chop, according to readers. She was moved from communications and digital technologies to small business development.

In summary, of the five ministers readers thought would get the chop: one resigned, one remained and three were redeployed (one of these was to a undefined “new position”).

Here is a list of the ministers, in order of votes received, and Ramaphosa's decision on them:

Zweli Mkhize — Resigned

Ayanda Dlodlo — Redeployed: public service and administration

Bheki Cele — Remained

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula — Redeployed: “New position”

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — Redeployed: small business development

Angie Motshekga — Remained

Lindiwe Sisulu — Redeployed: tourism

Nathi Mthethwa — Remained

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — Remained

Fikile Mbalula — Remained

Gwede Mantashe  — Remained

Lindiwe Zulu — Remained

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane — Remained

Blade Nzimande — Remained

Thulas Nxesi — Remained

Patricia de Lille — Remained

Ebrahim Patel — Remained

Pravin Gordhan — Remained

Aaron Motsoaledi — Remained

Thoko Didiza — Remained

Senzo Mchunu — Redeployed: water and sanitation

Mmamoloko Kubayi — Redeployed: human settlements

Naledi Pandor — Remained

Tito Mboweni — Resigned

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni — Redeployed: communications and digital technologies

Ronald Lamola — Remained

Barbara Creecy — Remained

READ MORE

IN FULL | 10 new ministers as Ramaphosa rings the cabinet changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced 10 new ministers to his cabinet, including in the key health and finance portfolios.
Politics
10 hours ago

Ramaphosa shows his hand as cabinet changes consolidate his power

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first cabinet reshuffle to consolidate power in his office.
Politics
8 hours ago

Ramaphosa cleans house as he makes radical security cluster changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made radical changes to his cabinet security cluster after weeks of public pressure.
Politics
9 hours ago

Mixed reaction as Ramaphosa makes wide-ranging cabinet changes

There were mixed reactions to the cabinet changes made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night.
Politics
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  2. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  3. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...