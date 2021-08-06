Poll results: How accurately did you predict the cabinet reshuffle?
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several major changes to his cabinet on Thursday in an effort, he said, to improve the capacity of government to deal with the challenges the country faces.
Ramaphosa said the government was trying to juggle accelerating the Covid-19 vaccination programme, bringing peace and stability in the wake of recent violent unrest, providing relief to the vulnerable and rebuilding the economy.
There were vacancies in the cabinet after minister Jackson Mthembu's death earlier this year, Zweli Mkhize's resignation and Tito Mboweni's request to step down.
Ramaphosa appointed new ministers of health, finance, defence and military veterans, the presidency, communications and digital technologies, and human settlements, among others.
TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers who they thought might get the chop in a cabinet reshuffle, with Zweli Mkhize topping the list.
Ayanda Dlodlo, who headed state security and was criticised alongside police minister Bheki Cele for their response to the recent unrest, was the second most popular choice to get the cut. She was instead redeployed by Ramaphosa to public service and administration.
Cele, who was the third most voted for minister, remained in his post.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who headed defence and military veterans and made headlines recently for “contradicting” the president on the unrest, was the fourth most popular vote. She was “deployed to a new position” that was not named or elaborated on.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was next most likely to get the chop, according to readers. She was moved from communications and digital technologies to small business development.
In summary, of the five ministers readers thought would get the chop: one resigned, one remained and three were redeployed (one of these was to a undefined “new position”).
Here is a list of the ministers, in order of votes received, and Ramaphosa's decision on them:
Zweli Mkhize — Resigned
Ayanda Dlodlo — Redeployed: public service and administration
Bheki Cele — Remained
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula — Redeployed: “New position”
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams — Redeployed: small business development
Angie Motshekga — Remained
Lindiwe Sisulu — Redeployed: tourism
Nathi Mthethwa — Remained
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — Remained
Fikile Mbalula — Remained
Gwede Mantashe — Remained
Lindiwe Zulu — Remained
Maite Nkoana-Mashabane — Remained
Blade Nzimande — Remained
Thulas Nxesi — Remained
Patricia de Lille — Remained
Ebrahim Patel — Remained
Pravin Gordhan — Remained
Aaron Motsoaledi — Remained
Thoko Didiza — Remained
Senzo Mchunu — Redeployed: water and sanitation
Mmamoloko Kubayi — Redeployed: human settlements
Naledi Pandor — Remained
Tito Mboweni — Resigned
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni — Redeployed: communications and digital technologies
Ronald Lamola — Remained
Barbara Creecy — Remained