WATCH | Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa shuffles cabinet

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
06 August 2021 - 06:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several changes to government structures and a cabinet reshuffle in certain departments on Thursday. 

During his address Ramaphosa announced the resignations of finance minister Tito Mboweni and health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The president also announced that the presidency would take over political responsibility for the State Security Agency. Various new ministerial appointments were made and an array of new deputies was announced. 

Ramaphosa said the ministry of human settlements and the ministry of water and sanitation would be separated.

