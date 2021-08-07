Politics

'You can be a food blogger now' - Mzansi hails Tito Mboweni as minister steps down from cabinet

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 August 2021 - 10:00
Tito Mboweni asked to be released as finance minister. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Social media was filled with messages of thanks and support for Tito Mboweni after the politician stepped down as finance minister this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday revealed that Mboweni had requested to be released from the position after nearly three years in the job.

ANC economic policy chief Enoch Godongwana replaced him as finance minister.

“I have also accepted a long-standing request by minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as minister of finance. Minister Mboweni took up this position following the sudden departure of former minister Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018.

“Since then, he has effectively and ably steered National Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, providing stability and instilling confidence. I am grateful to minister Mboweni for responding to the call to serve our nation at its time of need,” said the president.

Mboweni captured the heart of Mzansi with his cooking skills, regularly posting his meals on social media for users to critique.

As news of his departure hit the Twitter streets, hundreds flooded onto the timeline to share their thoughts.

Some applauded him for a job well done, while others celebrated his exit. More than a few said he could now focus on his cooking,

