'You can be a food blogger now' - Mzansi hails Tito Mboweni as minister steps down from cabinet
Social media was filled with messages of thanks and support for Tito Mboweni after the politician stepped down as finance minister this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday revealed that Mboweni had requested to be released from the position after nearly three years in the job.
ANC economic policy chief Enoch Godongwana replaced him as finance minister.
“I have also accepted a long-standing request by minister Tito Mboweni to be excused from his position as minister of finance. Minister Mboweni took up this position following the sudden departure of former minister Nhlanhla Nene in October 2018.
“Since then, he has effectively and ably steered National Treasury through extremely difficult economic times, providing stability and instilling confidence. I am grateful to minister Mboweni for responding to the call to serve our nation at its time of need,” said the president.
Mboweni captured the heart of Mzansi with his cooking skills, regularly posting his meals on social media for users to critique.
As news of his departure hit the Twitter streets, hundreds flooded onto the timeline to share their thoughts.
Some applauded him for a job well done, while others celebrated his exit. More than a few said he could now focus on his cooking,
Leaders knows when to Stop and that's what Tito Mboweni is doing. #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/WxDKTgEdAF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 5, 2021
Tito Mboweni is gone ,that was long overdue ubaba we lucky star— MAFISTO🇿🇦 🇳🇿 (@sifisomasuku41) August 5, 2021
#cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/gXa0BW2jCF
@tito_mboweni s retirement package pic.twitter.com/YqrH6bKNU3— Fire Properties (@MotlatsiRamaema) August 6, 2021
This reshuffle is a political considerations for the ANC, preparation for next years conference. We have an ailing education sectors, poor economic outputs yet those ministers have remained. It will be tough to succeed @tito_mboweni as Min of Finance,he has served our nation well— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 5, 2021
Someone please hide the garlics… he now has nothing else to do, but them garlics 😂— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 5, 2021
Rest madala rest as finance minister#TITO MBOWENI pic.twitter.com/zN268nsjFS— Rams k@Minister of life (@Rams85865205) August 5, 2021
#cabinetreshuffle uncle @tito_mboweni left us to focus on cooking 😭🤔 pic.twitter.com/n7JDcyoy9K— Pablo Barluzar🇿🇦 (@RaymondSathekge) August 5, 2021
Títo Mboweni: I came, I saw, I cooked fish, I got verified on Twitter, now let me continue my cooking, Excuse me Cyril #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/RHRWGOHheW— Lassy 🗑 Laden (@AHT_YssY) August 5, 2021
#cabinetreshuffle— #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) August 5, 2021
Tito Mboweni wanna open a restaurant 😱 pic.twitter.com/OiLOSHfN46
A good dancer knows when to leave the stage. Thank you for serving us @tito_mboweni #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/nIirbAXZfv— El Señor Kundi (@cundy015) August 5, 2021
Tomorrow at 8pm we watching the Tito Mboweni cooking show at moja love neh #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/QjZjaQJCJr— ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) August 5, 2021
Thank you @tito_mboweni for bowing out willingly. pic.twitter.com/DIhzWfPJIo— Lerato K (@leratokeele) August 5, 2021