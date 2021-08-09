EFF wants tougher laws to end GBV and struggles faced by women

The EFF wants tougher laws, including more accountability from the police, to boost the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

For example, the party wants the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to create a division that will focus on complaints against police who do not allow victims to open GBV cases. The unit would also investigate cases where police are complicit or are alleged to be the perpetrators of crimes against women, children and on gender-based violence crimes.

EFF leader Julius Malema said 65 years since the August 1956 women's anti-pass laws march, women of SA still lived under a dark cloud of fear, abuse, economic and social exclusion.

He said while the democratic dispensation brought about many constitutional rights, which are supposed to protect and uplift women, some these rights have not translated into reality.

Malema said women may as well be subjected to the pass laws of the apartheid regime, because they could not walk freely in taxi-ranks without being harassed, or be out at night without fear of being kidnapped.

“The democratic South Africa has subjected the women of this country to invisible pass-laws in the form of permanent harassment and making them live in fear in the land of their birth,” he said.

He took issue with police officers, who, despite rape being rife in the country, continued to subject rape victims to secondary harassment and ridicule, and would instruct them to resolve abuse as a family matter.

The secondary victimisation of GBV victims was the reason a majority of cases remain unreported, he said.

“To curb this there must be education of the police on gender justice and the establishment of specialised law enforcement units to deal with women-related crimes,” he said.