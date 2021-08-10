'A mockery,' says DA on Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as speaker

“While the ANC seeks to give a glowing account of Mapisa-Nqakula’s tenure in government, the reality is that there is nothing to celebrate. She is not fit to lead parliament as she does not espouse the principles of accountability and transparency required to lead the institution. This nomination is just an example of the ANC recycling an underperforming minister,” said DA chief whip Natasha Mazonne.

The party cited various concerns with Mapisa-Nqakula, including that she had not been held to account for allegedly smuggling a Burundian woman, who had been in a romantic relationship with her late son, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to SA aboard an air force jet.

“She also famously oversaw the ANC’s jaunt to Zimbabwe on-board an air force jet which was a violation of lockdown regulations and also a brazen abuse of state resources.

“It was under her watch and knowledge that the South African Defence Force (SANDF) purchased the unregistered interferon drug from Cuba,” Mazonne said.

The speaker is elected from the National Assembly's 400 members by secret ballot. With 230 members, the ANC’s candidate is most likely to succeed.

The DA said it would not support Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination.

“There are clearly numerous instances of her seemingly abusing her position of power and disregarding ethics standards for her own political and personal gain,” said Mazzone.

“How can the ANC nominate and support an individual whose track record is one of contempt of the very principles which parliament seeks to uphold and promote?”

Parliament is yet to announce the date for the new speaker’s election.

TimesLIVE