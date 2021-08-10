Jolidee Matongo becomes new mayor of Joburg unopposed

“We hope we will all pull together as political parties in the best interests of our residents because ours is to serve the people of Johannesburg, put aside our political bickering and differences and put ahead the interests of the people of Johannesburg,” he said.

“We must make sure the daily lived experiences of the people of Johannesburg are improved.

“We will make a statement at the next council meeting because we need to put together a team. This is not a one-man show. A team must be put together, we must review plans and everything that is on the table and make an official statement that council can engage with at the next meeting.”

ANC regional spokesperson Dada Morero said Matongo had served the ANC and the city selflessly for many years.

“He has demonstrated unquestionable commitment to the wellbeing of the city and its residents. He is a tried-and-tested cadre of our movement who started participating at a tender age of 13 during the times when it was not fashionable to do so.”

The newly elected mayor is said to hold qualifications including a diploma in public management, a postgraduate degree in public management from Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in management from Milpark Business School.

He is pursuing his master’s degree in public management with MANCOSA, according to Morero.

TimesLIVE