POLL | What do you think of the EFF handing over ‘luxury’ homes?

The EFF’s housing initiative for grannies in need has stirred mixed reactions online.

On Monday, the party’s leader Julius Malema handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women’s Day.

Malema vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens.

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed.

“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.