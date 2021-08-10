Politics

POLL | What do you think of the EFF handing over ‘luxury’ homes?

10 August 2021 - 12:15
EFF leader Julius Malema handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women's Day.
Image: Twitter/EFF

The EFF’s housing initiative for grannies in need has stirred mixed reactions online. 

On Monday, the party’s leader Julius Malema handed over homes to grannies in need to commemorate Women’s Day.

Malema vowed the EFF would provide “spacious” houses to all citizens. 

“When we say our people must have quality houses, we are speaking of women dignity as many households are women-headed.

“The EFF government will provide such quality, spacious houses to all the people,” he said.

According to the party, three houses were handed over to three grannies in Seshego ward 13 in Polokwane, Limpopo. 

The housing initiative comes weeks after Malema called on the country to help track down a woman who was allegedly detained by police for looting during last month’s unrest. 

“I’m back, and please help me find our Gogo. Already dispatched the legal team to look for her at police stations this morning,” he said at the time.

On social media, some applauded the party for its initiative, while others questioned whether giving away “luxury” houses was practical.

Some felt the party should ensure job security rather than handing out free houses. 

Here is snapshot of what social media users had to say: 

Malema handed over these 'luxury' houses to grannies in need for Women's Day

The move drew applause from many, but some questioned whether giving away such "luxury" houses en masse would be practical.
