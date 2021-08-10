'The recycling continues’ — Mzansi shocked over Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s speaker nomination

The nomination of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the ANC’s candidate for the position of National Assembly speaker has triggered mixed reactions online.

The ANC Parliamentary caucus said Mapisa-Nqakula has a wealth of experience and it is positive she will excel in her new role if elected.

“Former minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policymaker spanning over a number of years,” it said.

TimesLIVE reported ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting on Tuesday the party wants Mapisa-Nqakula to be its candidate for the position.

The changes come after a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

The president announced that former speaker Thandi Modise had been moved to replace Mapisa-Nqakula in defence.

Ramaphosa did not immediately say to which position Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed.