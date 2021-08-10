'The recycling continues’ — Mzansi shocked over Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s speaker nomination
The nomination of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the ANC’s candidate for the position of National Assembly speaker has triggered mixed reactions online.
The ANC Parliamentary caucus said Mapisa-Nqakula has a wealth of experience and it is positive she will excel in her new role if elected.
“Former minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policymaker spanning over a number of years,” it said.
TimesLIVE reported ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting on Tuesday the party wants Mapisa-Nqakula to be its candidate for the position.
The changes come after a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.
The president announced that former speaker Thandi Modise had been moved to replace Mapisa-Nqakula in defence.
Ramaphosa did not immediately say to which position Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed.
The reshuffle and uncertainty about Mapisa-Nqakula’s next deployment raised speculation that she was being “punished” for contradicting Ramaphosa last month about whether unrest and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was an insurrection.
In a national address in July, Ramaphosa said the unrest, initially sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma , was a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic state. He said the demonstrations were an insurrection that failed to gain popular support.
Mapisa-Nqakula told MPs days after Ramaphosa’s address there was no evidence of an insurrection. The minister later changed her statement.
Mantashe said moving Mapisa-Nqakula could prove to be challenging for Modise as she will earn less as the defence minister.
The ANC needs 230 votes out of 400 to win.
Here are some of the reactions online to the nomination:
If you think Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been demoted think again. Forget about the salary. Go to the Constitution and understand that position. She can even be acting President under certain circumstances.— Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) August 10, 2021
We are the haha to the ANC. Ramaphosa is just on autopilot. https://t.co/Zzh9SOycrm
Phakama Madlamini, Mme Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula⚫️🟢🟠, Futhi we know and trust in your leadership, You are equal to the nomination and task thereof of being the 4th powerful person in the Country and equally leading the second arm of the State (Legislature/ Parliament) 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/u3yxNn4kXx— Lunathi Kilani-Matomela 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@lunietoolz) August 10, 2021
The ANC doesn't respect us with this nonsense recycling of people, ideas & slogans tjeer... Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula— Kwena Molekwa (@Ruraltarain) August 10, 2021
Recycling continues, the ANC has nominated Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula to be the next Speaker of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/mPcAzVb7Xq— Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) August 10, 2021
Me: How to get a raise— Siyanda Jola (@siyanda_jola) August 10, 2021
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: you just have to say this pic.twitter.com/Ekrj8lpmXu
Matamela is confusing his enemies now they thought they were going to sympathise with Me Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula kwaaaaaaks she hs jst bn nominated to an even better position shapa Matamela shapaaaaaaaa EFF & RET foolhards pic.twitter.com/3Yg1tSNiof— Mike (@Mike16389956) August 10, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: As part of ensuring accountability, Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula to be deployed to the powerful position of Speaker of Parliament after he alleged failure as Minister of Defence. pic.twitter.com/hCDtak7AXJ— Jed (@Jed38111039) August 10, 2021
I'm confused. I thought President Cyril Ramaphosa removing Mam'Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula from the SANDF was 'punishment' for government's failure to respond to the unrest that occurred in July. Now she receives promotion as Speaker of the National Assembly? Okay.— Vusi Gumbi (@VusiHGumbi) August 10, 2021