'The recycling continues’ — Mzansi shocked over Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s speaker nomination

10 August 2021 - 14:25
Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is the ANC's preferred candidate for the position of National Assembly speaker. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The nomination of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the ANC’s candidate for the position of National Assembly speaker has triggered mixed reactions online.

The ANC Parliamentary caucus said Mapisa-Nqakula has a wealth of experience and it is positive she will excel in her new role if elected.

“Former minister Mapisa-Nqakula brings a formidable wealth of experience to the new position with a solid track record as a legislator and policymaker spanning over a number of years,” it said.

TimesLIVE reported ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting on Tuesday the party wants Mapisa-Nqakula to be its candidate for the position.

The changes come after a cabinet reshuffle announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

The president announced that former speaker Thandi Modise had been moved to replace Mapisa-Nqakula in defence.

Ramaphosa did not immediately say to which position Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed.

The reshuffle and uncertainty about Mapisa-Nqakula’s next deployment raised speculation that she was being “punished” for contradicting Ramaphosa last month about whether unrest and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was an insurrection. 

In a national address in July, Ramaphosa said the unrest, initially sparked by the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma , was a deliberate attempt to undermine the democratic state. He said the demonstrations were an insurrection that failed to gain popular support.

Mapisa-Nqakula told MPs days after Ramaphosa’s address there was no evidence of an insurrection. The minister later changed her statement.

Mantashe said moving Mapisa-Nqakula could prove to be challenging for Modise as she will earn less as the defence minister.

The ANC needs 230 votes out of 400 to win. 

Here are some of the reactions online to the nomination:

