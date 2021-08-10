What you said: New faces, same old issues in Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle
Now the dust has settled on the appointments and redeployments, will anything really change after president Cyril Ramaphosa's latest cabinet reshuffle?
In his address to the nation on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa said the reshuffle would help government juggle accelerating the Covid-19 vaccination programme, bringing peace and stability in the wake of recent violent unrest, providing relief to the vulnerable and rebuilding the economy.
There were vacancies in the cabinet after minister Jackson Mthembu's death earlier this year, Zweli Mkhize's resignation and Tito Mboweni's request to step down.
Ramaphosa appointed new ministers of health, finance, defence and military veterans, the presidency, communications and digital technologies, and human settlements, among others.
TimesLIVE ran a poll after the reshuffle to ask readers what they thought of the changes.
Fifty-three percent said it was just a case of “different faces but same old issues”.
Thirty percent said they wanted more changes, while only 17% said they were satisfied.
On social media, many predicted that little would change.
“It's so disappointing. 'Reshuffle' should not be applied in ANC since nothing changes. There are lot of educated, experienced, proactive people but these faces of reactive people is a disaster,” wrote Ronnie Baloyi.
Axola Mabhuti Mlomo said political change would bring little in the way of results unless it was built on a foundation of “African spirituality”.
“We can reshuffle, change the president, change political party; we'll never see the development. The problem is African leadership that has no foundation. When they practise African spirituality as their foundation, then we can have a new SA.”
The "New" you are talking about, is misleading. Cyril just switched around deadwood that's been around for ages.— Klive Ronin (@kliveronin) August 6, 2021