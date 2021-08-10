Why should taxpayers pay Malusi Gigaba's legal fees, complains state capture inquiry witness

Upstanding citizens who volunteered to assist the state capture inquiry's fact-finding mission are expected to foot their own legal bills.

But former ministers and state officials who are alleged to have aided the state capture project have their legal fees fully covered by the state.

This is troubling for former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela who appeared at the Zondo commission on Tuesday to be cross-examined by lawyers for ex-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba.

Mzimela told the inquiry that she “takes exception” to Gigaba's legal representative being funded by the state while she had to pay for her own.

“When I came here the first time around, one was doing one's duty to the country in coming forward with whatever evidence we had,” said Mzimela.

“But then when Mr Gigaba requested a cross-examination, for some of us it meant I would have to bring in lawyers to assist me and educate me about what to expect in a cross-examination.

“But what I take issue with is that I am going to have to pay for my lawyers while Mr Gigaba's lawyers are paid for by the state — my taxpayer's money — I take exception to that,” she said.

“How many people would be in a position to [hire] their own lawyers to assist them. How is it fair that Mr Gigaba's lawyers are paid for by the state, which is everybody else's tax money, why is that? I really do take serious exception with that.”