I sacked Koko, says Ramaphosa, but I wasn't the only one who knew he had to go

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted on Wednesday that he did sack former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, but it was a joint decision supported by then president Jacob Zuma, and ministers of public enterprises and finance — Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba respectively — to get rid of Eskom executives.

Ramaphosa was responding to allegations by Koko, who had accused him of being behind his sacking from the power utility in 2018.

According to Ramaphosa, at a meeting held in January 2018 between himself, Zuma, Brown and Gigaba, it was resolved that Eskom was a “going concern” that had to be addressed immediately.

It was for this reason that the four further agreed that part of the solution had to be the firing of executives such as Koko who were embroiled in allegations of wrongdoing, and as such, were a dent on the credibility of the power utility in the financial markets.