Politics

National Assembly to elect new speaker on August 19

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
11 August 2021 - 19:25
The National Assembly will likely elect its new speaker at a special session on Thursday August 19. The ANC's preferred candidate, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is likely to be elected because of the party's majority. File photo.
The National Assembly will likely elect its new speaker at a special session on Thursday August 19. The ANC's preferred candidate, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is likely to be elected because of the party's majority. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deaan Vivier

Parliament is due to elect the new National Assembly speaker on Thursday August 19 at a special sitting.

This is according to a draft programme of the National Assembly that was circulated on Wednesday. The programme is due to be adopted by a multiparty programme committee of the house on Thursday morning.

The position of speaker became vacant during the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he appointed Thandi Modise as his new defence minister, replacing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who was not retained in any capacity.

However, in an almost instant comeback, Mapisa-Nqakula is likely to replace Modise after the ANC announced on Tuesday that she was their preferred candidate for the speaker position.

But before she can take over, Mapisa-Nqakula’s candidacy has to be adopted by the majority of the 400 members of the National Assembly. This would be done by secret ballot if there is more than one candidate nominated in terms of the constitution.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was expected to preside over the special sitting next week Thursday.

The DA and other parties, including the UDM, have come out against the ANC’s nomination of Mapisa-Nqakula, citing what they call her poor track record in government.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'A mockery,' says DA on Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as speaker

The DA has slammed the ANC's decision to recommend former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as National Assembly ...
Politics
1 day ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula chosen as ANC's candidate for National Assembly speaker

If elected, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will effectively swap positions with Thandi Modise, who was appointed defence minister last Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

‘A complete mockery’: DA appalled by ANC’s pick for speaker

Mantashe convinced Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is right for the job. Her track record suggests otherwise, says opposition
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne Politics
  2. Correctional services says Zuma is still in hospital Politics
  3. ‘A complete mockery’: DA appalled by ANC’s pick for speaker Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  5. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health