Why I did not resign in protest against state capture: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday revealed that he elected not to take the option to quit as deputy president of the country during the state capture years because that was not going to be helpful.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that state capture crimes could not be stopped by those who were opposed to them electing to quit. If anything, he said, such a move would have entrenched state capture and corruption in the public service to deeper levels.

Ramaphosa said he had four options to demonstrate his opposition to state capture when he was deputy president, but most were simply too risky.

Remain in the executive, resist mildly and hope to turn things around

This was the only option Ramaphosa saw as strategic and a safe move in the mission to “end state capture”.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I am certain this was the necessary and correct course of action I took. Others may not agree, but for me this was the best course of action I could take,” said Ramaphosa.