Ramaphosa at state capture commission: Seven quotes that made SA talk

South Africans followed president Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, with many taking to social media to weigh in on it.

Ramaphosa told commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that he had not been aware of state capture until it was exposed by journalists.

He was then left with several options including resigning from the executive. The president said this would have impaired his contribution to ending state capture.

His testimony drew mixed reactions, with some saying he should have either resigned or spoken out.

Here are seven telling quotes from his testimony that had SA talking: