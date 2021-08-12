Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa continues testimony at Zondo commission

12 August 2021 - 09:10 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is continuing his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Wednesday, the inquiry asked Ramaphosa why all ANC party corruption cases had not been brought to book.

Ramaphosa also touched on former Eskom executive Matshela Koko's allegation that Ramaphosa interfered in the utility's decision to dismiss him.

Ramaphosa told the commission that he suggested to then-president Jacob Zuma to appoint Brian Molefe as the Eskom CEO, but denied that he knew about any Gupta links to Molefe.

Ramaphosa at state capture commission: Seven quotes that had SA talking

After finding out about corruption, Cyril Ramaphosa said he was then left with several options including resigning from the executive. The president ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Zondo has Molefe-sized headache as plot thickens over his shunting to Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sketchy testimony at Zondo commission leaves more questions than answers
Politics
16 hours ago

Former Prasa head Popo Molefe is 'disingenuous': Cyril Ramaphosa

The former Prasa board chairperson had many ways to act against graft instead of blaming the ANC top six, the president told the state capture ...
Politics
20 hours ago
