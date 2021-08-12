'What's cooking?' - SA weighs in on Mboweni's lunches with Bongani Bongo and DA's Gwen Ngwenya
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had the social media streets hot under the collar after he met with former state security minister Bongani Bongo and DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya recently.
Mboweni shared snaps of himself with Bongo at Monya's Resturant in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Twitter.
He said he “always liked” Bongo and was happy to have sat down with him.
Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and 10 others appeared in court earlier this year in connection with the R37.5m sale and purchase of a farm in Mpumalanga. They collectively face 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The matter was postponed until January next year.
Spent a beautiful afternoon at Monya’s Restaurant with Adv Bongo in Tzaneen. Great conversation. I have always liked this young comrade. pic.twitter.com/rZd1S3rpgZ— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 10, 2021
The visit came as Ngwenya thanked Mboweni for having her over for lunch to discuss economic policy.
Thanks @tito_mboweni for welcoming me in Makgobaskloof for the weekend to talk economic policy, the country, & share your knowledge. Was happy to cook, consider it a national service. Hopefully you’ll use the peppermint tart, flash fried sardines, & hake shakshuka recipes again. pic.twitter.com/fDlQTGcAEL— Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) August 8, 2021
The former minister, who according to President Cyril Ramaphosa asked to be relieved of his duties during a recent cabinet reshuffle, was accused of “jumping ship” and meeting with those from “the other side”.
Others pointed to him meeting with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu late last year, and applauded him for being open to meet those who might have opposing views to his own.
The political landscape has shifted in SA- sadly many will think this tweet is just about the cooking of sardines😆— mpozi (@mpozi1) August 8, 2021
First it was Mazwnele and now Bongo....is Magoebaskloef the new Nkandla for tea and catch up with retirees 🤷🏾♂️😂— Hlamalani Chauke (@HChauke) August 11, 2021
Did he cross the floor Gwen? Did you persuade him? What an earthquake that would be. 💥— JanetStead 🇿🇦 🐝 🏴 (@kimberleypipet) August 8, 2021
Why resign from the cabinet😁then go meet with Bongo 🤔I like this new you 🚶— Mthimkhulu (@Mthimkh96885499) August 10, 2021
From Nkandla tea with @PresJGZuma to Magoebaskloof sardines with @tito_mboweni - SA politics izokumangaza pic.twitter.com/djCryqOfta— Mzukulu ka-Pawula (@nksnhle) August 9, 2021
Tito you have went to the other faction ? pic.twitter.com/qgC5MvJDvZ— Julius_Sello_Malema(ANCYL_President)_ParodyAccount (@Squealer91) August 10, 2021