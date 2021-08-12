Politics

'What's cooking?' - SA weighs in on Mboweni's lunches with Bongani Bongo and DA's Gwen Ngwenya

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
12 August 2021 - 12:00
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni met up with Bongani Bongo recently.
Image: Twitter/ Tito Mboweni

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had the social media streets hot under the collar after he met with former state security minister Bongani Bongo and DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya recently.

Mboweni shared snaps of himself with Bongo at Monya's Resturant in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Twitter.

He said he “always liked” Bongo and was happy to have sat down with him.

Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and 10 others appeared in court earlier this year in connection with the R37.5m sale and purchase of a farm in Mpumalanga.  They collectively face 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The matter was postponed until January next year.  

The visit came as Ngwenya thanked Mboweni for having her over for lunch to discuss economic policy.

The former minister, who according to President Cyril Ramaphosa asked to be relieved of his duties during a recent cabinet reshuffle, was accused of “jumping ship” and meeting with those from “the other side”.

Others pointed to him meeting with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu late last year, and applauded him for being open to meet those who might have opposing views to his own.

