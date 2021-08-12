'What's cooking?' - SA weighs in on Mboweni's lunches with Bongani Bongo and DA's Gwen Ngwenya

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had the social media streets hot under the collar after he met with former state security minister Bongani Bongo and DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya recently.

Mboweni shared snaps of himself with Bongo at Monya's Resturant in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Twitter.

He said he “always liked” Bongo and was happy to have sat down with him.

Bongo, his former wife Sandile Nkosi and 10 others appeared in court earlier this year in connection with the R37.5m sale and purchase of a farm in Mpumalanga. They collectively face 69 counts of corruption, fraud, theft, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The matter was postponed until January next year.