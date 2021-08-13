Malema won't be dragged into 'nonsense' about Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo

EFF leader Julius Malema is the latest politician to defend newly appointed Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo against xenophobic comments.

Matongo has been a victim of attacks on social media after he revealed that his father is from Zimbabwe.

His remarks saw his name and the hashtag #WeRejectMayorOfJHB top the trending list.

Malema said he grew up with Matongo in the ANC Youth League and he was a “black brother” of his.

“We grew up with Jolidee Matongo in the YL [Youth League], and today, we are canvassed to reject him because his father was Zimbabwean?” he said.

“I’m sorry, don’t count me in your nonsense. Politically we disagree, but he remains a black brother of mine.”