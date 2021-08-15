Politics

Malema hails Gardee's admission as high court attorney a 'strategic move' for transformation

'As an activist, as a commissar, your responsibility is to fight injustice'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 August 2021 - 12:00
Godrich Gardee was recently admitted as an attorney of the high court.
Image: Twitter/Godrich Gardee

EFF leader Julius Malema has hailed the party's former secretary-general Godrich Gardee for being admitted as a high court attorney this week.

Malema announced Gardee's admission on social media on Thursday, posting a picture of the pair outside the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

He and other members of the party threw a fancy lunch for Gardee, where Malema spoke about his friend's plan to open a law firm in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Malema said Gardee's move into law was “strategic”, to transform the sector.

“We view Commissar Gardee's involvement in the legal fraternity as a very strategic move because that space is not necessarily transformed,” Malema said.

He added that Gardee's responsibility is to fight injustices.

“When students get arrested for fighting for free education, you must go and release them because you are a lawyer for human rights. As an activist. as a commissar, your responsibility is to fight injustice.

“In fighting injustice, you must not expect a reward. We do not want to be paid for fighting an injustice. Where you see an injustice, you must get involved.”

