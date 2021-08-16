Cabinet changes should be about strengthening state capacity, says SACP's Solly Mapaila

Changing political faces in government will not necessarily improve the lives of ordinary citizens or accelerate delivery of services, according to SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila says while the party welcomed the changes in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet announced earlier this month, on their own they will not make a difference unless the people brought in changed the capacity of the state.

He specifically mentioned the appointment of a new finance minister, saying such changes should be made not to please capital but to respond to the challenges of the masses and to bring government closer to the people.

“We welcome the changes in government but we want to say these changes should not be for itself, these changes should be to strengthen the capacity of the state, respond to the challenges facing the masses,” said Mapaila.

“As we accept these changes, we want to say to government [they must] intensify the pace of implementation of our agreed programmes and don't bring in programmes not agreed to as fundamental programmes of government,” he said.