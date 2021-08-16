Three wasted years or a job well done? SA weighs in on Zondo commission winding down

There are mixed reactions to the work done by the state capture commission of inquiry since it was established three years ago.

The commission had officially concluded scheduled oral testimonies with the evidence of President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, but inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has stated that they might call a few more people if absolutely necessary

Ramaphosa's evidence included events at Transnet, the capture of the State Security Agency, the involvement of the Guptas in the executive and the alleged “complicity” of government members who did not act against state capture.

“Some of the battles that one got involved in are those that are not known. They are not apparent,” said Ramaphosa in his defence.

He commended the establishment of the commission, saying the evidence brought before it helped shed light on corruption.