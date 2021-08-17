ANC names Bushy Maape as North West premier-elect as protests break out

The ANC in the North West on Tuesday announced former struggle stalwart and Robben Island prisoner Bushy Maape as its premier-elect following the removal of embattled premier Job Mokgoro.

Mokgoro has not officially resigned from his position nor the provincial legislature but has been informed of his sacking, according to interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomani Chauke, who said Maape’s appointment would go ahead nonetheless.

Although Mokgoro has previously defied party instructions for his removal, Chauke said they were confident he would accept the decision, which came from the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC).

“Mokgoro’s resignation is under way. We have made him aware but we are yet to receive his resignation via the office of the speaker. Those are administrative processes and by the end of the day we would have resolved them,” said Chauke.

The party’s announcement came as a handful of Mokgoro’s supporters gathered in protest, barricading roads and burning tyres while they aired grievances about the sacking of the premier. Some threatened to “burn down the province” if the ANC forged ahead with his removal.