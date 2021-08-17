Health department criticised over Covid-19 communication strategy

The national health department's communication strategy took centre stage during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting on Tuesday, with MPs telling the government that it was not speaking effectively on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, in its presentation to the NCOP’s select committee on health and social services, the department painted a bleak picture of how, due to vaccine hesitancy, it was struggling to use up all the vaccines that the country had secured.

The first to fire off questions to the department was the EFF’s S'lindile Luthuli, who asked: “What is the department doing about the fake news that is being spread? Because people are scared of dying.”

The DA’s Delmaine Christians asked: “What is being done to bring more information to schools, parents and the public so that they can take the necessary precautions as the rate of Covid-19 in children has been increasing? What is the government actively doing to allay the fears of the public? Because I think that is the reason the numbers are so low.”

Committee chair Maurencia Gillion asked: “How is the department monitoring and dealing with the social media reports that are discouraging people from getting vaccinated?”