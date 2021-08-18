International law won't help Zuma in his rescission application, Zondo says

If the constitution was complied with when the Constitutional Court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to a 15-month jail term after finding him guilty of contempt, it is impossible to conclude that international law was violated.

The country's domestic law also provides more extensive protections than the UN's International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

This is the submission of the state capture commission and its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on Wednesday in the application by Zuma, who seeks the rescission of the judgment passed in May.

After hearing Zuma's rescission application in July, the court issued directions on August 6 calling on all parties to make submissions on whether it was obliged to consider the implications of international law on Zuma’s detention.

The articles in the ICCPR provide that everyone has the right to liberty and security of person, and that everyone convicted of a crime shall have the right to his conviction and sentence being reviewed by a higher tribunal, according to law.

In submissions made by Zuma's lawyers on Friday, they said the court's apparent refusal to release him, pending its decision on whether to rescind its imprisonment order, was an “egregious violation” of international law.

In its submissions, the lawyers for the commission said Zuma's central argument — even though misguided — was that he is detained unconstitutionally insofar as his detention was not preceded by a criminal trial in which the right to a fair trial right is observed.

The commission said the ICCPR was intended to prevent detentions which do not comply with the procedures laid down by the law.