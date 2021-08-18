Job Mokgoro heading to jobless queue as ANC bosses back Bushy Maape

However, on the same day, the ANC'S NWC — which is responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the party — said its meeting on Monday had confirmed its support for Maape to replace Mokgoro.

“The NWC welcomed the announcement of comrade Kaobitsa 'Bushy' Maape to be the premier of North West,” said ANC deputy-secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a statement on behalf of the NWC.

The ANC interim leadership in the North West cited service delivery failures for its decision to axe Mokgoro, who replaced Supra Mahumapelo in 2018.

But until Mokgoro voluntarily resigns, Maape cannot assume the provincial premiership.

The NWC said it will hold a special extended NEC meeting on Saturday to approve a final list of ANC candidates for the local government elections.

Political parties have until Monday August 23 to submit their lists of candidates for the elections, earmarked for October.

According to the NWC statement, the party has a list of about 10,000 candidates for the ward and proportional representative councillors.