No bailout yet for 'cash-strapped' RAF as it seeks to pay R14bn to road accident victims

The embattled Road Accident Fund (RAF) is exploring options to pay more than R14bn it owes to road accident victims — but insists there is no need at this stage for a bailout.

This comes days after the sheriff of the court attached assets of the department of transport over unpaid claims which have been finalised but not yet paid out due to cash flow problems.

This also led to the RAF having half of its monthly levy income attached.

Speaking before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, fund management and transport minister Fikile Mbalula said victims would be compensated accordingly.

They admitted to myriad challenges confronting the fund and assured parliament they had embarked on a new 2020-2025 strategic plan which sought to turn around the institution.

“We will move with speed with the implementation of the new operating model. We should not only shorten the turnaround time for claims, but we will ensure that all victims are treated equitably,” he said.