Politics

Cabinet approves the vaccination of South Africans aged 18 and over

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
19 August 2021 - 12:48
The cabinet has approved the vaccination of those aged between 18 and 35. File photo.
The cabinet has approved the vaccination of those aged between 18 and 35. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

In a bid to address increasing vaccine hesitancy, the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has approved the vaccination of people aged 18 and older from Friday, the cabinet said on Thursday.

This means that this cohort does not have to wait until September 1, which was the initial date to open up registration for them.

“As part of increasing the vaccination rollout programme, cabinet approved the vaccination of persons aged between 18 and 35 from August 20,” the cabinet said.

The cabinet also received a report from the NCCC indicating that over 9-million vaccines have been administered in SA to date, with over 7-milllion people partially vaccinated and over 4-million fully vaccinated.

“Cabinet welcomed the vaccination rollout plan to increase the uptake of vaccines, particularly in provinces that had shown a reduction in the uptake of vaccines.”

The government said scientific evidence confirmed that vaccinated people stand a better chance of surviving from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people.

“Therefore we must all dispel the unfounded and misleading conspiracy theories about the vaccines and choose life by vaccinating.

“Cabinet further approved the keeping of the country under the risk-adjusted alert level 3 of the national lockdown, as advised by the ministerial advisory committee.”

The government is also encouraging all unvaccinated people in SA to get vaccinated, saying vaccines protect people from getting seriously ill from Covid-19 and save lives.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Young & white South Africans 'less accepting' of vaccines: survey

White adults were more likely than black Africans to have been vaccinated (16% compared to 10%), for a variety of reasons, according to a study by ...
News
1 day ago

SA vaccination programme has lost momentum, says health department

The national department of health on Tuesday conceded its Covid-19 vaccination rollout has lost momentum due to vaccine hesitancy.
News
1 day ago

Who can’t have the Covid-19 vaccine?

Currently, children under the age of 18 and people with a history of severe reactions to any component of the Covid-19 vaccine should not get the jab.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  2. Zondo picks judge John Hlophe to preside over election of speaker Politics
  3. ANC risks missing IEC deadline as staff refuse to work extra hours Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | As Zondo ends, which evidence leaders were heroes ... or zeroes? Politics
  5. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics

Latest Videos

Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference