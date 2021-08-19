Here's why the EFF won't be voting in the election of a new parliament speaker today
The EFF will not take part in the election of a new speaker for the National Assembly, saying it will not participate in “rubber-stamping Ramaphosa's violation of the separation of powers”.
Parliament is expected to hold a plenary sitting on Thursday to find a replacement for the position, after Thandi Modise's appointment as the new minister of defence and military veterans in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle two weeks ago.
Last week, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told a special party caucus meeting the party wanted former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be its candidate for the position.
The voting will be presided over by Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, who was appointed by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.
In a statement, the EFF said it had decided not to participate in “rubber-stamping Ramaphosa's violation of the separation of powers”.
The party said Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination by the ANC meant Ramaphosa had “single-handedly” removed Modise and swapped her with the former minister of defence.
“For a head of the executive to chop and change speaker of parliament as and when he wishes undermines the spirit of SA's constitutional democracy,” said the party.
Thandi Modise is rumoured to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lead candidate for the post of deputy president when the ANC elects new leaders. From ANC activist to being the first woman arrested for MK activities, the new minister of defence and military veterans has had a vast and fascinating political career.
“The EFF will on this basis not participate in rubber-stamping factional politics and arrangements that seek to undermine SA's constitutional order and democracy. We will consult with our legal representatives to establish whether it is conditionally permissible for a head of state and government to hire and fire the head of another important division of the state, which is parliament.”
The EFF said it was taking the legal route because it alleged Ramaphosa “is hell-bent on undermining the separation of powers”.
“We as the EFF will not be part of undermining SA's democratic order and will do everything in our power to fight against Ramaphosa's emerging despotic order,” said the EFF.