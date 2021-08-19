Politics

WATCH | Mapisa-Nqakula elected National Assembly speaker, 17 MPs spoil votes

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
19 August 2021 - 15:04

ANC MP Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been elected the National Assembly's new speaker.

She was elected by 199 MPs, beating DA candidate Annelie Lotriet who received 82 votes.

Mapisa-Nqakula becomes the sixth speaker of the assembly since SA's democratic dispensation.

She effectively swapped positions with her predecessor Thandi Modise who was appointed the new minister of defence two weeks ago.

Bound to raise eyebrows are the 17 spoilt ballots, suspected to be from disapproving ANC MPs.

Mapisa-Nqakula was nominated by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. The nomination was seconded by ANC MP Lindiwe Zulu who is also minister for social development. Zulu said she was seconding the nomination “in the spirit of South African women”.

ANC to use majority to 'push through' appointment of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The ANC is set to use its majority in parliament to push through its nominated candidate for the position of National Assembly speaker despite her ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Lotriet was nominated by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone and her nomination was seconded by DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Thursday's vote was the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that parliament held a full sitting where all MPs attended physically.

MPs were spread over two venues, with some sitting in the public gallery of the National Assembly building as a measure to observe social distancing.

Judge president of the Western Cape High Court John Hlophe presided over the election of the speaker.

A total of 298 votes were cast.

TimesLIVE

Thandi Modise is rumoured to be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lead candidate for the post of deputy president when the ANC elects new leaders. From ANC activist to being the first woman arrested for MK activities, the new minister of defence and military veterans has had a vast and fascinating political career.

READ MORE:

What you said: Mapisa-Nqakula is not right for National Assembly speaker

A majority of readers said moving Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to become National Assembly speaker was a bad idea.
Politics
9 hours ago

Here's why the EFF won't be voting in the election of a new parliament speaker today

The EFF are boycotting the vote.
Politics
9 hours ago

Acting speaker to recommend suspending parliament’s impeachment process against Mkhwebane

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli will recommend suspending parliament’s impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Politics
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  2. Zondo picks judge John Hlophe to preside over election of speaker Politics
  3. ANC risks missing IEC deadline as staff refuse to work extra hours Politics
  4. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  5. ANALYSIS | As Zondo ends, which evidence leaders were heroes ... or zeroes? Politics

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top