‘Get well my brother, friend and comrade’: Tito Mboweni wishes Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has wished his “friend” and “brother” Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after the former president underwent a surgical procedure.

Zuma recently had surgery in a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN and was scheduled to undergo more medical procedures in the coming days.

The former president is serving jail time for contempt of court after he ignored an order to testify before the state capture inquiry.

The department of correctional services did not reveal Zuma’s condition and said it was not possible to predict his discharge date.

Taking to Twitter, Mboweni shared a message to Zuma: “We have known each other for many years. Lesotho, Mozambique, UK, Zambia, Luanda and here at home.

“All of us fault at times but we can recover our historic glory. Get well my brother, friend and comrade.”