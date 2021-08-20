Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Parliament's new speaker threatens to upset the ANC's applecart & unpacking SA's 'debt elephant'

20 August 2021 - 15:45 By Mike Siluma and Paige Muller
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected as national assembly speaker on Thursday.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was elected as national assembly speaker on Thursday.
Image: Zwelethemba Kostile / Parliament

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we focus on the state of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which have proven time and time again to be a thorn in the side of SA's taxpayers. Together with our guests, we’ll try to answer the question: what is the role of SOEs and why do they continuously underperform in their tasks?

After that we’ll cast our eye on the other big story of the week, the unpopular election of ANC MP Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the new speaker of the National Assembly. She was elected by 199 MPs, beating DA candidate Annelie Lotriet who received 82 votes.

Mapisa-Nqakula effectively swapped positions with her predecessor Thandi Modise, who was appointed the new minister of defence two weeks ago. Bound to raise eyebrows are the 17 spoilt ballots, suspected to be from disapproving ANC MPs.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Former president Kgalema Motlanthe explains why the ANC needs a national electoral committee

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, host Mike Siluma speaks to the head of the ANC’s national electoral committee, Kgalema ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly

Sit with top Sunday Times journalists as they discuss big stories of the week, analyse the issues and go behind the story.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest

Our expert panel debates whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should reshuffle his cabinet
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  2. Zondo picks judge John Hlophe to preside over election of speaker Politics
  3. ANC risks missing IEC deadline as staff refuse to work extra hours Politics
  4. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  5. Despite what they say I am up to the job, says new deputy health minister Politics

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top