WATCH | New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first minute

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday became the fifth woman to be announced as National Assembly speaker since the start of SA's democratic era.

She was elected by 199 MPs, besting DA candidate Annelie Lotriet's 82 votes.

Mapisa-Nqakula became parliament's sixth speaker in the first sitting since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows former speaker Thandi Modise's recent appointment as minister of defence and military veterans.

Mapisa-Nqakula had to call for order four times in the opening minute of her first sitting as speaker.

