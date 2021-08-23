From alleged R5m bribe to ‘smuggling a friend’: Five scandals that have dogged Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Here are five scandals that have dogged Mapisa-Nqakula:

R5m bribe

According to News24, a task team has been appointed parliament’s joint standing committee on defence to investigate allegations of bribes totalling R5m against Mapisa-Nqakula.

She allegedly received the bribes from a defence contractor. She was also accused of blowing R7m on aircraft charters and lived it up at luxury hotels.

It was reported that the joint standing committee on defence appointed the task team to investigate the allegations against her two months ago while she was minister of defence and military veterans.

She denied the allegations in a letter to the committee.

Contradicting Ramaphosa during violent unrest

Before her new appointment, Mapisa-Nqakula came under fire from the ANC after seemingly contradicting Ramaphosa when he said the violent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was an “attempted insurrection” that failed to gain popular support.

During an appearance before a parliamentary committee, Mapisa-Nqakula said there was no sign of a coup or insurrection, but a “counter-revolution” had taken place.

She later changed her statement after former acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said her views on the unrest were ill-informed.

“The president has spoken. It was an attempted insurrection. I confined myself to counter-revolutionary but ultimately, remember, any element of counter-revolution may lead to insurrection in a country,” said Mpisa-Nqakula.