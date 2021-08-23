Politics

Malema’s East London trial for EFF birthday ‘shooting’ postponed

23 August 2021 - 11:38 By Andisa Bonani
EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party's fifth birthday celebrations in 2018. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party's fifth birthday celebrations in 2018. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema, who allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party’s fifth birthday celebrations in 2018 held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, has been postponed.

Prosecutor Elna Smit requested the trial be postponed to February 28 to March 4 due to medical reasons.

“As indicated, I did not want to place people's lives at risk by continuing with the trial today,” said Smit.

Malema was arrested together with his bodyguard Adrian Snyman. The charges against Malema include unlawful possession of a firearm, the unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public area and endangerment to people and property.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Malema’s trial date for ‘stadium firearm discharge’ allegation set for August

The EFF leader will face charges for allegedly firing an automatic rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in ...
Politics
4 months ago

SCA dismisses Julius Malema's appeal on statements by former EFF MP about VBS money

Former party member Thembinkosi Rawula said Malema accepted money from the now defunct VBS.
Politics
2 months ago

Malema hails Gardee's admission as high court attorney a 'strategic move' for transformation

"As an activist, as a commissar, your responsibility is to fight injustice," EFF leader Julius Malema told the party's former secretary-general ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  2. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  3. Despite what they say I am up to the job, says new deputy health minister Politics
  4. I won’t compromise parliament for ‘personal whims’, says Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  5. Zondo picks judge John Hlophe to preside over election of speaker Politics

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...