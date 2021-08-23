POLL | Do you believe the judiciary is 'biased against Zuma'?
The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee has accused SA's judges of favouring President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration while being biased against former president Jacob Zuma.
This was alleged in a report by the committee, which was led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala and provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
The report, delivered after the recent riots and violent unrest in parts of the province and Gauteng, used the opportunity to lash out at the judiciary, including acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, and pointed fingers at Ramaphosa, his cabinet ministers and the national executive committee (NEC).
Sunday Times reported that the report accused judges of taking sides in political battles.
The report also echoed statements by Zuma's supporters that he was jailed without trial, and the Constitutional Court created a “Zuma law” when the majority judgment sent him to jail.
Zuma is serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the ConCourt in June after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.
Zuma recently underwent surgery in a hospital outside the correctional centre and was scheduled to undergo more medical procedures.
The department of correctional services did not reveal Zuma’s condition and said it was not possible to predict his discharge date.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe asked South Africans to pray for Zuma.
Debates about Zuma and Ramaphosa's administrations have been in the spotlight since the removal of Zuma as president in 2018 and Ramaphosa's appointment as his successor.
Some politicians, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, argued that there was no difference between Ramaphosa and Zuma, and that there was no good and bad side in the ANC, saying “they are all the same” and it won’t change.