POLL | Do you believe the judiciary is 'biased against Zuma'?

The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee has accused SA's judges of favouring President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration while being biased against former president Jacob Zuma.

This was alleged in a report by the committee, which was led by chairperson Sihle Zikalala and provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

The report, delivered after the recent riots and violent unrest in parts of the province and Gauteng, used the opportunity to lash out at the judiciary, including acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, and pointed fingers at Ramaphosa, his cabinet ministers and the national executive committee (NEC).

Sunday Times reported that the report accused judges of taking sides in political battles.

The report also echoed statements by Zuma's supporters that he was jailed without trial, and the Constitutional Court created a “Zuma law” when the majority judgment sent him to jail.