WATCH | 'Partying health MEC' throws Covid-19 safety out the window — but says protocols were mostly followed

The office of KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication and their response will be included in this story as soon as it is obtained.

Responding to the backlash, Simelane-Zulu said the gathering was a “surprise”, and said she regretted that there was some flouting of Covid-19 regulations. However, she said health protocols were mostly followed, adding that she even made a comment to this effect as she arrived.

“The MEC accepted an invitation to a purported meeting, which turned out to be a surprise lunch for her birthday,” she said.

Simelane-Zulu said the lunch was attended by 36 people and took place at a private venue. It was organised and attended by her close family and friends.

Attempting to minimise the impact, the MEC said there were two main tables at the “sizeable and well-ventilated venue”, with some of the attendees opting to be seated at the veranda.

Explaining the absence of masks and social distancing, she said: “There was a time during a brief musical performance where the guests stood up and danced, unfortunately without wearing their masks, as they were still eating.

“The MEC deeply regrets the failure by some of the attendees, including herself, at that time, to wear masks, during this short performance during dining.”