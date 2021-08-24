Angie Motshekga denies plan to scrap October school holidays

The department of basic education has denied it plans to scrap this year’s spring holidays due to lost teaching time.

Minister Angie Motshekga and director-general (DG) Mathanzima Mweli denied the department was planning to do away with the holidays.

They were addressing parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education on Tuesday after news broke last week that the department may scrap the holidays due to lost teaching time.

Schools are meant to go on break from October 4 to 8.

TimesLIVE last week quoted basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga as saying the department concluded consultations with unions regarding the possibility of postponing the October holidays, but a decision on the matter was still to be made.