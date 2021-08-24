Thandi Modise wants special ‘intermediary force’ to deal with riots

Newly appointed defence minister Thandi Modise wants an overhaul of some of the government’s security structures, saying there is a need to institute a special force between the police and the military to respond to challenging situations.

Modise made the proposal while delivering her first address to the National Assembly since her appointment as defence minister during this month’s cabinet reshuffle.

She was speaking during a debate to adopt oversight reports of the police and defence portfolio committees following their visit to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage caused by the recent violence and looting which resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people and billions in damage.

She told MPs the “intermediary force”, once set up, would be readily available for deployment to situations such as the recent events in Gauteng and KZN.

Modise said it was time to relook at the make up of the country’s security structures.

“We can promise we will try to do our best. We are asking that we also take time to relook at the structures. At some point we wanted to suggest to this parliament that you need an intermediary force — a force that is between the soldiers and the police, a force that is just right to deploy in situations we have just experienced,” she said.