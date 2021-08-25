Malema challenges SANDF: 'Bring it on, I’m not scared of rubbish'

EFF leader Julius Malema has challenged the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), telling officials to “bring it on” in reference to any potential legal action against him.

Malema sparked debate on social media recently when he shared a message allegedly from a soldier deployed in KwaZulu-Natal pleading for help, and claimed "the army is threatening to withdraw”.

The SANDF dismissed the claims, labelling them as "baseless insinuations aimed at causing panic in the country”.

"Perpetrators of these insinuations are reminded that it is an illegal and a prosecutable offence to spread fake news or misinformation,” it added, without mentioning Malema by name.

Responding to the criticism, Malema welcomed any potential attempt to prosecute him.