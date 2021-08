ANC to go to court to force IEC to reopen candidate registration process

She said in some communities there were still nominations meetings being held on the day the IEC was scheduled to close the registration process. This, according to Duarte, affected their timeline.

“As a result, our deadlines were hard to meet. We faced numerous challenges. Many candidates' IDs were rejected due to the absence of voter registration during the period. So they were not registered properly in the wards where they were selected as a candidate and therefore the IEC system did not have them as a registered voter. That was one of the reasons some were rejected.

“Second, as we were entering, the IEC system repeatedly froze and locked out our administrators during the final few hours before the deadline data already entered into the system was voided and had to be re-entered,” Duarte said.

The ultimate effect of this, Duarte said on Thursday, was that voters in around 30 municipalities will not be able to vote for an ANC candidate — unless the system was reopened to allow them to make the necessary corrections.

She said she was appealing to the court to consider the fact that there were similar challenges faced by all parties.

“I believe we were not the only party with difficulties. Our understanding is that there were a number of other political parties who faced the same problem towards the last hours,” she said.

This included that the system was “freezing out where we had entered the data”.

“It froze and it was not accepted on the other side, even though on our screen it said 'admitted'. So there is a difficulty and we would like it to be recognised and corrected.”

