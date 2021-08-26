Parliament to go ahead with hearing that may see Kempton Park chief magistrate fired

Parliament has decided to go ahead with processing a report that may result in Kempton Park chief magistrate Judy van Schalkwyk being fired.

Van Schalkwyk got into hot water with the Magistrates Commission in 2013, when her colleagues laid complaints against her. She was accused of abuse of power, which included:

attending to personal business during working hours;

borrowing money from subordinates;

gambling during working hours; and

asking a magistrate to drive her to a casino at 10am.

Her case dragged on for years after she initially took the matter to court. She subsequently lost in all attempts, including in her appeals. She has since been found guilty by the commission, which has recommended that she be removed from office.

During the sitting of parliament's justice and correctional services portfolio committee, MPs heard that Van Schalkwyk did not want them to continue with hearing her matter because she had taken her case on review.

But MPs agreed to go ahead with the matter anyway because Van Schalkwyk, in her application, does not seek relief against justice and correctional service minister Ronald Lamola.