What you said: Jacob Zuma's 'allies' must help cover his legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma must ask those who allegedly benefited during his presidency to help cover his legal costs, says the majority of TimesLIVE readers.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation this week asked for public donations to help cover the “millions” needed to pay the former president's legal fees.

“Dear People of SA and the world. Please lend a helping hand. We humbly request donations support to help cover the legal fees of our patron,” the foundation said, providing banking details for donations.

Zuma's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, would not give the exact figure in response to questions sent by TimesLIVE, saying only that the shortfall in the former president's legal fees amounted to “millions”.

The embattled former president is facing several legal battles including corruption charges linked to the arms deal. Zuma is also accusing prosecutor Billy Downer of bias and is seeking to have him removed from prosecuting his case.

The foundation on Wednesday thanked supporters who had started making donations.

“The requested support has started pouring in. The foundation is grateful to those who have already made sacrifices to help one of our own, H.E Prez Zuma. Thank you. The road ahead is still long but together we shall conquer,” it said in a statement shared on its official Twitter account.