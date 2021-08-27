Politics

Parliament seeks advice on how to deal with Hlophe gross misconduct report

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
27 August 2021 - 16:13
Parliament says it's receiving advice on how it should deal with the the Judicial Service Commission's recommendation on Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she is receiving advice on how parliament should deal with the gross misconduct finding against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she received a letter from acting deputy chief justice and acting chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) justice Sisi Khampepe on Thursday on the JSC's decision regarding complaints by justices of the Constitutional Court against Hlophe.

The Judicial Complaints Tribunal found in April this year that Hlophe was guilty of gross misconduct.

The finding related to a complaint by all the then justices of the ConCourt, who had complained that Hlophe had sought to influence the outcome of a pending judgment in that court relating to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

The JSC considered the tribunal's report and on Wednesday this week — by a majority of eight to four — decided to uphold the finding that Hlophe is guilty of gross misconduct as envisaged in section 177 of the constitution.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in line with the JSC Act, Mapisa-Nqakula had received the majority and minority decisions of the JSC and the tribunal's report.

“The speaker is receiving advice on the appropriate manner parliament should deal with the reports,” he said.

TimesLIVE

KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...