'What nonsense is this?': Shivambu slams Mabuza for saying Eskom won’t be privatised
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has joined the chorus of reaction to Deputy President David Mabuza saying the government has no intention of privatising Eskom.
On Thursday, during a question-and-answer session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mabuza said despite the country’s ongoing load-shedding and energy supply woes this was not the case.
“I want to assure the honourable House there is no intention by the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to privatise the generation of energy.
“I’m sure some people in our society are very sceptical that finally we want to hand over this utility to private hands. That will never happen. The president has assured us many a time,” the deputy president said.
Mabuza said Eskom was now being unbundled into three separate entities — generation, transmission and distribution — as part of its turnaround.
He pleaded for the entity to be given time and space to conduct investigations and compile a report on the explosion at Medupi, which resulted in work being suspended.
“It is anticipated that the affected unit is likely to be offline for a considerable time. That is why an investigation team comprising Eskom, experts and the original equipment manufacturer has been appointed to determine the cause and full extent of the damage,” said Mabuza.
Weighing in on his statement, Shivambu suggested it was “nonsense”.
“What nonsense is this? Are you that foolish and that blind, Mr Mabuza?” he asked.
“Independent power producers and power purchase agreements imposed and force-fed to Eskom's transmission are de facto privatisation of energy generation. How are you in that office if can’t understand this?” he said.
On social media, many said Eskom should be privatised to make it efficient and productive.
Here is a snapshot of what people had to say:
It must be privatized. Only way to get it back to efficiency, productivity and performance. None of this political rubbish.— Danie Jacobsz (@JacobszDanie) August 26, 2021
Just allow private citizens to capture solar energy without hindrances. That's all. We just ask you do nothing. That's a rather cheap option.— The Pfizered Hans (@Themadgerman1) August 26, 2021
There is definitely. All additional generation capacity is given to IPPs (private) sector while Eskom own generation units are being closed down. It's a gradual process that will eventually hand over Electricity Supply Industry to the private sector.— Sopanana (@Sopanana1) August 26, 2021
Let's break it down!!
There currently exists an irretrievable breakdown in relationship between "this government" and truth. So, pardon us for no longer trusting anything coming out of its mouth, let alone respect for the faces behind it.— Lindie Langa (@AwaitedOne1) August 26, 2021
How do you allow Eskom to buy coal at prices above regulation by Nersa causing poverty to the poor rendering electricity as something for the elite than a human right that is basic. Privatized or not, this is nonsensic— sifiso ngubane (@mbomvthegreat) August 27, 2021
I'm ain't suprised by that move because who will the private sector "your friends" sell their coal too if you privatize Eskom?! They need to keep draining the state with their expensive coal supply.— Siyamtanda Nombewu (@MsiYana_06) August 26, 2021