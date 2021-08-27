'What nonsense is this?': Shivambu slams Mabuza for saying Eskom won’t be privatised

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has joined the chorus of reaction to Deputy President David Mabuza saying the government has no intention of privatising Eskom.

On Thursday, during a question-and-answer session of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mabuza said despite the country’s ongoing load-shedding and energy supply woes this was not the case.

“I want to assure the honourable House there is no intention by the government of President Cyril Ramaphosa to privatise the generation of energy.

“I’m sure some people in our society are very sceptical that finally we want to hand over this utility to private hands. That will never happen. The president has assured us many a time,” the deputy president said.

Mabuza said Eskom was now being unbundled into three separate entities — generation, transmission and distribution — as part of its turnaround.