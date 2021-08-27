Zuma's lawyers file 'confidential' medical report, NPA confirms

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has officially filed a report on his health, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Friday.

The report was filed with the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday, the NPA said — a week after the legal team missed the initial deadline of August 20.

“I can confirm that Mr Zuma's legal team has filed a medical report that relates to his state of health. It is a confidential document and we will make no further comments until the matter is heard in court,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

The court gave Zuma's lawyers until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.

In terms of the order, a medical practitioner appointed by the state would be given access to Zuma to assess his fitness to attend court and stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal. Zuma is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Zuma has been under observation at a military hospital after his admission at the Estcourt prison, where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

TimesLIVE