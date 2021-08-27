Politics

Zuma's lawyers file 'confidential' medical report, NPA confirms

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
27 August 2021 - 18:16
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: LULAMA ZENZILE

Former president Jacob Zuma's legal team has officially filed a report on his health, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Friday.

The report was filed with the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday, the NPA said — a week after the legal team missed the initial deadline of August 20.

“I can confirm that Mr Zuma's legal team has filed a medical report that relates to his state of health. It is a confidential document and we will make no further comments until the matter is heard in court,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.

The court gave Zuma's lawyers until August 20 to submit a detailed report on his medical condition.

In terms of the order, a medical practitioner appointed by the state would be given access to Zuma to assess his fitness to attend court and stand trial on corruption charges linked to the arms deal. Zuma is facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Zuma has been under observation at a military hospital after his admission at the Estcourt prison, where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture inquiry.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

What you said: Jacob Zuma's 'allies' must help cover his legal fees

81% of the readers said the former president should "ask those who allegedly benefited during his presidency" to help wth his legal fees.
Politics
1 day ago

Zuma needs 'millions' for legal fees, Manyi says as former president appeals for donations

Foundation asks supporters for ‘millions’ to help cover Jacob Zuma's legal fees.
News
3 days ago

'Court will deal with that': Zuma team fails to submit medical report on time

'We can confirm they missed the deadline to file the medical report, and the court will deal with that,' NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Axe finally falls on Bongani Bongo as ANC shakes up parliamentary caucus Politics
  2. ‘Heads will roll’: Modise vows action on SANDF’s R260m Cuban drug spend Politics
  3. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  5. DA bolts straight out of the gate with lineup of metro mayoral candidates Politics

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...